90° days are in sight as the week goes along

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We keep picking up a couple degrees of warmth each day this week, to the point where the first 90 degree days are in the forecast. What isn't in sight is rainfall; we may have to wait a while before beneficial showers sweep in.

90's ahead:

We don't get into the summer heat immediately, but do trend in that direction between Thursday and Friday. Thursday warms into the upper 80's, or nearly 10 degrees above average for reference. Like with most of the week so far, look for a bright sunny sky, low humidity, and a light breeze (this time from the west).

Adding a couple degrees on each day gets us to the 90's by the weekend, if not sooner.

Friday might be the earliest we see the 90's this week. The forecast currently calls for us to fall a degree short, but a few spots may inch up to the 90 degree point. You might notice the humidity rises on Friday, but we aren't to the point where the air "feels humid" just yet. More sunshine and quiet weather is likely for the end of the work week.

We typically see our first days in the 90's by early June.

The weekend provides the summer heat for the first time this year. Temperatures rise into the low 90's both Saturday and Sunday. This kind of heat is right on schedule, as we typically see the first 90 degree day of the year around June 8th.

We'll yet again see the bright sunny sky overhead both days this weekend. Some variety arrives with the heat; breezy southwest winds kick in, gusting to 25 mph. The breezy weather may come in handy as the humidity is on the rise this weekend. We may feel a touch of humid air on Saturday, then slightly muggy conditions on Sunday. The humidity won't be on full blast like we can see later in the summer, but you'll notice it's there both days.

Needed rainfall:

While we really could use some rain, the showers stay away until Tuesday at the earliest. Monday is trending drier, so don't plan on showers right away next week.

Currently, a rainy pattern may be in the works for much of next week. Each day provides chances for scattered showers and storms. We could really use the somewhat soggy weather considering the very dry conditions in place. The weather doesn't cool much until the clouds and showers next week. Look for highs stay closer to 90 degrees throughout the week.