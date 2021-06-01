UN says worker died after being hit by cargo at Yemeni port

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The U.N. food agency says laborer died at Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeida after he was hit by a container being offloaded from a vessel. The cargo is owned by the U.N. food agency. The accident took place on Monday. Yemeni officials previously said the vessel capsized on Tuesday while offloading its cargo. The World Food Program denied the capsizing. Yemen has been caught in a grinding civil war since 2014, when the rebel Houthis seized much of the country’s north and the capital of Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee. The conflict has killed more than 130,000 people and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.