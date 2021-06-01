Workers begin removing Forrest remains from Tennessee park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Workers in Memphis, Tennessee have begun the process of digging up the remains of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest. The remains of the former slave trader and his wife are being moved to a museum hundreds of miles away. The park in Memphis used to bear the name of the early Ku Klux Klan leader. The Forrests’ remains were already disinterred once, in 1904, and reburied under an equestrian statue of the calvalryman. This move has the approval of his descendants and resolves a long legal battle. The Sons of Confederate Veterans is overseeing the move to the National Confederate Museum in Columbia, Tennessee.