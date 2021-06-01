Watch party held for Nick Sommer after ITC championship

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A bowler from the Stateline helped his college team win a championship back in May. On Tuesday, his family and friends got to enjoy the victory.

Nick Sommer bowled at Hononegah High School before joining the men's bowling team at Wichita State University. Back in May, the junior helped the Shockers win the ITC Intercollegiate Team Championship. The championship premiered on TV Tuesday night, where Sommer's family and friends got to watch it at a party at Don Carter Lanes.

"The support I have here from everyone is crazy and I just feel so blessed to be a part of this Rockford bowling community up here at home," said Sommer. "I'm happy to be home for this viewing party."

Wichita State's men's bowling team has won 12 ITC titles, the most of any collegiate program.