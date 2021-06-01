RVC men’s soccer team set for Nationals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rock Valley College men's soccer team will look to follow in the footsteps of the softball team in New York, as the men's soccer team will play in its 1st ever national tournament. The softball team just brought back its 7th straight national title Monday. The Golden Eagles are excited for the chance to extend their season as the No. 7 seed in the 8-team field.

"Just the experience of it all," Belvidere grad Luis Leon said of what he's most looking forward to about the national tournament. "We're going to be playing against some really good teams. Definitely a new challenge for me and the rest of the guys here. We're definitely going to be putting in 100 percent over there at the tournament."

This team has built up a bond throughout the season, which has aided in its on-field success.

"They genuinely care about each other," head coach Tim Romanello said. "They genuinely care about each other's success. They love the game and really love each other. They love hanging out. They love being together. And just that fervor for wanting to become something more."

The players echo that sentiment as they make school history.

"I think it's all about our hard work, how close we are," Isaias Nieto, an Auburn grad, said. "We are like a family."

The Golden Eagles are in Herkimer, N.Y., and will face Camden Co. (NJ) at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the national quarterfinals.