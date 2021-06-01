Skip to Content

Rockford Christian holds off Stillman Valley to open soccer playoffs

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Christian got a 1st half goal from Jada Harvey and made it stand up as the Lady Royal Lions defeated Stillman Valley, 1-0, in the 1st round of the 1-A girls soccer playoffs. With the win, Rockford Christian advances to play Byron Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

Winnebago 2, Galena 0

Oregon 4, Monmouth-Roseville 1

Kaneland 10, Rochelle 0

Dixon 9, Sterling 2

Boylan 8, Harvard 0

Belvidere North 6, Woodstock 0

