Rain hard to come by as the weather heats up

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather turns hotter by the end of the week, but that may be the only change we see. A long stretch of dry and sunny weather may set up with the heat, meaning beneficial rainfall stays away for a while longer.

Heating up:

Temperatures stay near average Wednesday, then heats up to near 90 degrees by the weekend. We haven't had a day in the 90's yet this year, but got close once or twice.

For midweek, look for temperatures right around 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Just like Tuesday, look for a lot of sunshine, low humidity, and a light breeze. Thursday gets into the low 80's, while conditions don't change otherwise.

Heat surges in by Friday, and peaks this weekend.

Friday is when the heat starts building in. Temperatures warm into the upper 80's, placing us nearly 10 degrees above average. Saturday and Sunday bring the heat, within a degree or two of 90 degrees. These could be our first days in the 90's in some spots.

Sunny weather remains in play through the weekend, so no changes are ahead there. The humidity does creep up a little, but not to the point where the air feels muggy.

Rain needed:

The weather may stay sunny and dry throughout the week, with rain possibly not coming until next Monday.

While sunny and warm weather is easy to plan around, we could really use a stretch of rainy conditions. That may not happen until next week.

An active pattern could set up starting Monday. For now, the pattern doesn't look completely soggy, as the showers and storms may be scattered instead.

This active pattern could keep going through at least Thursday. As mentioned above, don't plan on a washout as there is plenty of dry time in between scattered showers.

The chances for rain don't hold the heat back. We may stay near 90 degrees well throughout next week. As the active pattern starts up, the humidity keeps climbing, so conditions may feel muggy by the middle of next week.