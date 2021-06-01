Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Several European nations want Denmark to explain how the United States could eavesdrop from Denmark on leading politicians and senior officials in Europe, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Danish broadcaster DR reported that a probe with the Danish military intelligence agency into the the National Security Agency’s surveillance from Denmark during the years 2012 and 2014 show that NSA eavesdropped on political leaders and officials in Germany, France, Sweden and Norway. Merkel’s spokesman also said the German government is asking Danish authorities about the report. One Danish lawmaker hopes to quiz the Danish government on the topic in parliament.