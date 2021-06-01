Skip to Content

Police: Serious crash shuts down S. Alpine and Harrison, closed for hours

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police say they're investigating a serious crash near the intersection of South Alpine Road and Harrison Avenue.

Rockford Police say a motorcycle was traveling south and a car was coming north, turning west in the intersection when the two collided.

Police say both drivers were taken to the hospital, the driver of the motorcycle has life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car has injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police expect the intersection to be closed for several hours while they investigate.

13 WREX has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story.

