Pecatonica Memorial Day parade returns after year off

PECATONICA, Ill. (WREX) — A Stateline favorite parade returns after being canceled last year due to Covid-19.



Pecatonica hosted its Memorial Day parade Sunday and featured different community groups, unique cars and tractors.



Spectators told 13 WREX how much fun it was to be at the event.



"I feel like we're having a good time," says Durand resident Aurora Hilton.



"It's just I love coming out here. It's just a great event for celebrating veterans that have fallen and the ones, serving and the ones here with us."