Oklahoma clinches spot in finals against Pepperdine

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Quade Cummins sank an 8-foot birdie putt on the drivable par-4 17th hole at Grayhawk Golf Club in the NCAA men’s national semifinals, clinching Oklahoma’s place in the title match against Pepperdine. Oklahoma and host Arizona State played close matches all afternoon after advancing to the semifinals, each winning two before the anchor match between Cummins and Cameron Sisk. Sisk opted to lay up on the 330-yard 17th, and his wedge approach shot bounded through the green. Cummins hit driver to the front of the green and made the second putt after Sisk chipped well past the hole.