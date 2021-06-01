Morning fog could slow down the early commute ahead of sunny days

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Early morning fog is likely to slow the early morning drive down Tuesday. Fog eventually clears and sunshine reveals itself as temperatures start their climb.

Foggy morning underway:

Memorial Day is in the rear view and many of in the Stateline are heading back to work Tuesday morning. Patchy dense fog is likely to slow that commute down just a bit, especially through 8 a.m. No dense fog advisories are in place locally, as dense fog is likely to be patchy and not widespread.

This is what the WREX camera looked like earlier Tuesday morning.

Fog gradually dissipates through the mid to late morning hours. By the lunch hour, sunny skies make a return as a few passing clouds dot the sky. The afternoon sunshine leads to highs climbing slightly above average, with most areas reaching into the upper 70s.

Following high temperatures near 80° Tuesday afternoon, lows drop into the 50s overnight. By Wednesday morning, a pleasantly cool start to the day is likely. The afternoon brings high temperatures into the upper 70s, but a late day shower is possible.

The big story late in the work week revolves around the building heat.

Few storm chances ahead:

Wednesday and Thursday bring a small chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. If the isolated threat for pop-up storms tempts you to cancel outdoor plans, the majority of Stateline communities remain dry through the middle to latter half of the work week.

Isolated storms develop in the heating of the afternoon Wednesday.

Widespread rain chances do not look likely until possibly next week. The pattern turns a little bit more unsettled for next week as temperatures warm into the middle and upper 80s. Even though the pattern favors rain and thunderstorm chances, a soaking rainfall event doesn't look very likely.

Temperatures remain warm through mid-June.

Near average precipitation is likely through mid-June. The long range outlook remains quite warm in the Midwest.

As temperatures heat up next week, a worsening drought could be ahead if rainfall dodges the Stateline. As of last Thursday, severe drought exists across approximately 7% of Illinois.