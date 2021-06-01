Skip to Content

Monroe Center man killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Beloit

New
10:41 am Top Stories
Motorcycle-crash

BELOIT (WREX) — A man died and a woman was injured in a motorcycle crash on Saturday in Beloit.

On Saturday, May 29, around 2:40 p.m., a group of motorcyclists were traveling on Pleasant St. when one motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic, according to the Beloit Police Department.

Another car crashed into the motorcycle and killed the driver of the motorcycle, a 34-year-old man from Monroe Center.

A passenger, a 36-year-old woman, was injured in the crash. Neither of the victims names have been released at this time.

Author Profile Photo

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

More Stories

Skip to content