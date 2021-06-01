Monroe Center man killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Beloit

BELOIT (WREX) — A man died and a woman was injured in a motorcycle crash on Saturday in Beloit.

On Saturday, May 29, around 2:40 p.m., a group of motorcyclists were traveling on Pleasant St. when one motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic, according to the Beloit Police Department.

Another car crashed into the motorcycle and killed the driver of the motorcycle, a 34-year-old man from Monroe Center.

A passenger, a 36-year-old woman, was injured in the crash. Neither of the victims names have been released at this time.