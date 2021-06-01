Man charged in stabbing incident at Rockford apartment complex

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man has been charged in a stabbing over the holiday weekend that left a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Rockford police say it happened Saturday night at the Great Oaks Apartment Complex in the 4800 block of Linden Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a single stab wound to his chest.

Police say the victim is in critical condition, but is stable.

Keyshon Burke, 21, of Rockford, has been charged with aggravated battery with a knife.

Police did not provide more information as to what led to the stabbing.