Issue with coal plant delays vote on legislation impacting Byron Nuclear Plant’s future

Springfield (WREX) — The future of the Byron Nuclear Plant remains unclear after lawmakers fail to reach a decision by the May 31st legislative deadline.

Exelon announced it planned to close the plant last year due to a drop in revenue and energy costs. Since then, lawmakers and Exelon have worked to strike a deal to keep it open.

Lawmakers say there is still hope for the measure to pass but the current holdup is over issues with the proposed closure of the Prairie State Coal Plant by 2035.

The plant is co-owned by a number of municipalities, including Rochelle. Rochelle would be paying off its bonds for Prairie State through 2041, while also paying for a source of energy to make up for the loss of the coal plant.

Lawmakers are working to find solutions, like eliminating municipal owned utilities from the measure. The pressure is on for a vote on the bill to come soon, as Exelon has a tight window before it needs to purchase energy for the coming months.

"I think Exelon's biggest concern would be now that the regular session is over it'll take a special call to get us back," says Representative Tom Demmer. "I think they'd be concern that everyone's plan is to come back quickly, but a week turns into a few weeks or a months. That's not doable for them. We are caught in a very uncomfortable period right now but it's a better outlook than it had been in recent weeks."

"The negotiation is still ongoing," says Representative Dave Vella. "There's a big group, me being one of them that's said this is a priority, get it done. There's a group working on it as we speak. It's frustrating and it's disheartening but again we haven't given up. There's still time to get this done."

During a press conference on Tuesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker said he's hopeful the measure will move forward.