Illinois Senate passes bill that could shut down puppy mills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois State Senate has passed a bill that some supporters believe could shut down so-called puppy mills. WGLT-FM reports that bill would allow pet shop owners to offer cats and dogs for sale only if they are obtained from animal control facilities or shelters that comply with state regulations. Elgin Democratic Sen. Cristina Castro says the bill “is really to address the commercial puppy mill and to close that pipeline.” The bill passed in the final hours of the General Assembly session that ended early Tuesday. It passed the Illinois House in April and now goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The bill seeks to curb inhumane conditions for animals.