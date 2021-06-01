Illinois Legislature’s $42 billion budget heads to Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Legislature worked past its midnight deadline to approve a $42 billion state budget early Tuesday. The budget was based on tax revenue sources that rebounded much faster from the global pandemic than expected and including $2.5 billion in spending from a multiyear federal relief package. The plan assembled on the final scheduled day of the Legislature’s spring session incorporated just a portion of the $8 billion Illinois expects in COVID-19 relief money that Congress approved last winter — but that pot includes $1.5 billion in additional construction projects. House Majority Leader Greg Harris pronounced a balanced budget that reinstates $350 million extra for public schools that was promised annually in a 2017 school-funding overhaul.