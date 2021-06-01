Illinois lawmakers pass $42B budget for 2022, but it’s not headed to Pritzker’s desk just yet

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois Senate approved the fiscal year 2022 budget proposal just before 2:30 Tuesday morning.

Representatives already passed the $42 billion plan out of the House just before midnight.

The proposed budget fully funds the evidence-based school funding model and $7.4 billion for human services.

Republican lawmakers were happy to see Democrats disagree with Governor JB Pritzker's plan to close nine tax incentives to bring in revenue.

However, Republicans were upset that the majority party kept four of those tax credits for businesses on the chopping block.

Democrats say they are fighting on behalf of people who can't fight for themselves.

"That is what our priorities should be, not big businesses who are more profitable than they have ever been. But it is about taking care of people, the 12 million people of the state of Illinois. That is who this budget takes care of," Sen. Elgie Dims (D), of Chicago, said.

The plan allows the state to pay off $2 billion in debt from loans leaders took out from the federal reserve during the pandemic.

The budget proposal passed out of the senate on a partisan vote of 37-21, including two democrats voting against it.

While the budget should have gone to the governor's desk, Senate President Don Harmon filed a motion to reconsider the vote after his members left.

Lawmakers reconvene at 11 a.m. Tuesday.