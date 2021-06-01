Hong Kong’s Tiananmen museum shuts down amid investigation

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong museum commemorating China’s deadly 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests has closed as the ruling Communist Party tries to stamp out the last traces of public discussion of the event. Hong Kong was the last place on Chinese soil where the party’s attack on protests centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square was commemorated with candlelight vigils and other events. But authorities have banned public ceremonies for the second year amid a campaign by Beijing to crush pro-democracy activism in the territory. Organizers of the June 4 Museum says it closed after authorities investigated whether it had licenses to conduct public exhibitions. They say the museum received more than 550 visitors since it opened Sunday. Public memorials have long been banned on the mainland.