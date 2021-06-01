All-military ticket draws attention before Mexico elections

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A group of retired military personnel have created an all-military ticket to contend in Sunday’s elections for a host of public offices in a populous Mexico City suburb. Campaigning under the slogan “Military Force,” the 28 candidates promise to bring order to Naucalpan for its 800,000 residents. The military slate is believed to be an isolated effort, but it will be closely watched in a country where the military has been given more responsibilities under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador than at any other time in recent history.