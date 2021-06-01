Bombs in Afghan capital Kabul kill at least 10, wound 12

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan government spokesman says two bombs exploded in quick succession in separate locations of a neighborhood in west Kabul. A third bomb exploded at a power station in north Kabul plunging much of the city into darkness. At least 10 people are dead and 12 others wounded in the bombings in west Kabul. They targeted minivans in a mostly ethnic Hazara area of the capital, said deputy Interior Ministry spokesman Said Hamid Rushan. The first of the two occurred near the home of a prominent Hazara leader and in front of a Shiite mosque. Most Hazaras are Shiites. The second explosion also targeted a minivan but details were still being collected.