UK magnate’s daughter-in-law charged in killing in Belize

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The daughter-in-law of a politically influential British magnate has been charged in Belize with manslaughter by negligence in the shooting death of a police superintendent. Jasmine Hartin has been held since the discovery of the body of police Superintendent Henry Jemmott on a dock in San Pedro, Belize, early Friday. Her lawyer Godfrey Smith told local media outside court late Monday, that “the charge is manslaughter by negligence.” He says bail was denied. Smith says Hartin’s lawyers will have a statement Tuesday. Hartin is the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, who is the son of Michael Ashcroft, a former deputy chairman of Britain’s Conservative Party and a major financial backer.