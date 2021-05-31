Temperatures warm up as we head through the week with some rain chances

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a sun filled weekend, Memorial Day will feature more cloud cover as temperatures begin to slowly warm. Chances for rain arrive by mid-week with even warmer temperatures to come.

Warmer days ahead:

Warmer days are ahead with upper 80's by next weekend.

As temperatures slowly warm through the 50's and into the 60's for the holiday, we will see much warmer temperatures later this week.

Starting as early as tomorrow, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70's by the afternoon. We will see highs sit in the middle to upper 70's until the end of the week.

With some sunshine returning to the area, temperatures will climb into the 80's for latter part of the week. We can even expect upper 80's as we head into the next weekend.

A few rain chances:

With the dry conditions we have been seeing lately, our area is in need of some rain fall as we begin to see drought like conditions.

With Memorial Day staying dry in our area, places south of I-80 may end up seeing a drizzle or light rain fall this afternoon and evening. For us here at the Stateline, a majority will see dry conditions for the rest of the day.

Rain chances move in late Tuesday into Wednesday.

As we head into Tuesday, we may see rain chances arrive into the late evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will bring the best chance for rain showers. A rumble of thunder is also possible with the light rain. Rain chances may fold over into Thursday as well.

Tune in to your 13 Weather Authority as we will keep you updated on the possible rain.

The rest of the week does remain dry as temperatures will be on the rise. Sunshine will return for the perfect summer-like conditions in your first week of June.