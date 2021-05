ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Only minor injuries are reported after a rollover crash involving an SUV on Monday night in the 2700 block of North Mulford Road.

Rockford Police tweeted about the crash just after 6:30, saying only minor injuries were reported.

Its unclear how the SUV flipped, or what caused the crash. The SUV caught fire as well.

The northbound lanes of N. Mulford are closed while police and fire crews clean up.

This is a developing story.