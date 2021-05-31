Summer heat builds in as June starts up

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Just in time for the start of the summer months, hotter summer weather moves into the Stateline. As needed rainfall, we may have to wait a little longer.

The weather brings back a little heat this week, roughly a week after we saw very late frosty weather.

The weather gradually heats up to summer levels by the weekend.

Temperatures warm into the upper 70's for Tuesday, placing us right on average for the start of June. The humidity stays low despite temperatures warming, so the weather should be very comfortable. A partly cloudy sky and a light south breeze round out the tranquil conditions.

Wednesday may be the one exception of the week, as scattered showers may be possible. Clouds and rain may hold temperatures down into the low 70's.

After that, Thursday remains dry and almost gets to 80 degrees. By Friday, we warm into the low 80's, starting what could be a long stretch of weather in the 80's. Keep in mind, last Friday only warmed up to 49 degrees, so this is a 35 degree difference or more in comparison. By Friday, we should start feeling a little humidity in the air.

This upcoming weekend is when we really feel the summer heat. Both Saturday and Sunday, for now, look to get near 90 degrees, but may fall a degree or two short. Both days are a little humid, with a mostly sunny sky.

We may see warmer than usual weather stick around well into the middle of the month.

Looking long term, we may stay in the heat through the first half of June. The Climate Prediction Center's outlook shows warmer than average conditions through the 14th, so get used to the 80's (and possibly the upper 80's) because we may see plenty of days like that. The weather looks to stay near average rain-wise, so while we may be too dry, we also don't see a ton of extra rain that would help beat the drought.