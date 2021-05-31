Study blames climate change for 37% of global heat deaths

A new study has calculated that more than one-third of global heat deaths can directly be attributed to human-caused climate change. Monday’s study is one of the first to do a global accounting of the toll of climate change, and it only looks at a fraction of the deaths from warming. More people die each year from storms, flooding and droughts stoked by climate change. Researchers calculate precise numbers for 732 cities across the globe and say in those cities nearly 10,000 people a year die from heat stoked by climate change. The study’s author says it is likely much more worldwide.