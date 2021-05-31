State reports lowest daily COVID-19 case total in almost a year

ILLINOIS (WREX) -- On Memorial Day, Illinois reports the lowest daily COVID-19 case count in almost a year.

Monday, the state recorded 521 new cases. The last time the number was that low was when Illinois recorded 462 cases on June 22, 2020.

Still, 33 people died in the last 24 hours, though none were from the Stateline.

The news comes as more than half of adults are vaccinated and more than 41% of the entire population is in Illinois.