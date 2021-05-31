RVC softball returns home to celebrate 7th straight title

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Arriving home to a hero's welcome, the Rock Valley College softball team celebrated its 7th straight national championship. The Lady Golden Eagles outscored their opponents 57-3 at the national tournament. Trinity Fry, who wears the honorary number 7 to keep alive the legacy of Summer Amman, won MVP honors. To win title number 7 while wearing number 7 made it extra special.

"I mean wearing number 7 meant everything to me," Fry said. "I just hope that I made her proud and she's looking down at me and smiling."

Trinity's teammates rallied around her all weekend.

"It didn't surprise me at all that she won that award [MVP]," pitcher Ashton Melaas said. "She's an amazing player and amazing person. She's going to amount to so many great things in her life. I'm glad she was my teammate. And I'm glad I got to have her leadership. Honestly, without her and [Kirstin] Fudge it would have been really hard to get through this season."

The number 7 is associated with luck. But RVC had another lucky charm this season.

"I haven't been telling everyone about this because I didn't want to jinx it," Fry explains. "But we've been finding 4-leaf clovers around our field, around the soccer field, everywhere all year. Right before our championship game, I found exactly 7 4-leaf clovers, 7 of them, before warm-up came. That was a pretty special moment too and sentimental to me."

"Every single day of the tournament we found a 4-leaf clover on the field," Fudge reiterates. "The last day we found seven. That was pretty special that we found 7 and we won our 7th straight national championship. Four-leaf clovers have been a thing for us this season."

From getting last season cut short, to enjoying every moment along the journey this year, the Lady Golden Eagles had to finish it off with one last 'hoo-hah,' their pregame tradition to get the team fired up to play. It's part of a bond formed through all the ups and downs, and one that will last for many years, as this team adds to the Rock Valley College tradition.