Rockford may spend $300K on campaign to attract residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Rockford may spend $300,000 to attract new residents to the city as its population has declined. The Rockford Register Star reports the City Council could consider a measure this week to contract with the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau for a marketing campaign promoting the community. It would focus on Rockford’s affordability, location, entertainment and leisure offerings and be aimed at workers, families and visitors. Mayor Tom McNamara says “I think there are a lot of good things happening in our community and we need to get that message out.”