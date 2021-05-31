People come together in Rockford to honor veterans on Memorial Day

ROCKFORD (WREX)— Memorial Day marks the first holiday after state and federal health officials have begun to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

For many people, this is the first time they have gathered with people, for a holiday, outside of their family.

Beth-Anne Beal was able to honor her dad and family members with others at the Memorial Day program at Veterans Memorial Hall on Monday.

She said last year, she commemorated the day alone.

"It did feel a little lonesome, not having others there doing the same memorializing," said Beal

Which is why she says she was grateful to be at the program on Monday.

"Oh my, it is the 4th of July on steroids. star wars, fireworks, it is just gushy and awesome to see smiling faces," said Beal.

Other people joined her like Shirley Arcuri, whose family members also served.

"Well I felt a little bit safer coming out because people stayed distanced from each other," said Arcuri.

"This is great that we are all together now and getting back to normal. This is a very special day that you know we want to honor those that made it possible for us to be free," said Vietnam veteran John Sommer.

The program was hosted at Veterans Memorial Hall after the Memorial Day Parade.