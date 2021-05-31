Osaka: ‘Best thing’ for French Open would be her withdrawal

Naomi Osaka says on Twitter that “the best thing for the tournament” is if she withdraws from the French Open. Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player. She had declared she would not speak to the media during Roland Garros and was fined $15,000 after she skipped the post-match news conference following her first-round victory Sunday. On Monday she tweeted: “I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris.”