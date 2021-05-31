Mexico report suggests child sex abuse ring at some schools

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A study published by a children’s rights group in Mexico Monday suggests there has been a disturbing pattern at as many as 18 schools and childcare centers where multiple adult employees allegedly collaborated among themselves and used eerily similar tactics and practices to sexually abuse pupils between the ages of three and seven. In one case uncovered in 2018, 11 adults at one pre-school allegedly abused 49 children aged between 3 and 5, by inserting water-filled syringes into their bodily orifices, a practice found in other cases. In many cases, the similar use of disguises or specific staging of the abuse suggested a broader pattern.