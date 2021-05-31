Skip to Content

Memorial Day drivers seeing highest prices for holiday weekend since 2014

New
12:10 pm Top Stories
Memorial Day Gas Prices

(NBC) — Memorial Day Weekend opened the flood gates for millions of Americans to hit the road, leading to a lot of drivers dealing with high prices at the gas pump.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas is just under $3.05.

This marks the highest price on record for Memorial Day weekend since 2014.

On the high end, a gallon of gas in California today sits at $4.20.

Tourists are being hit by sticker shock, especially one Florida tourist filling up his RV during a cross country trip.

"It threw me off a little bit. I was like, 'I'm just gonna put $30 or $40 in to make it to where it's cheaper.' But, I mean, we're from Tampa and our unleaded is $2.85, so it's a little bit of an adjustment, but you take it. I mean, gas is gas."

Author Profile Photo

Evan Leake

Evan Leake anchors for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. Evan grew up in Darien, Illinois, a south-west suburb of Chicago. He came to WREX in 2017 and worked his way to the anchor desk in May of 2019. He coordinates both the Teacher of the Week and Inspiring 815 series for 13 News. You can connect with Evan at eleake@wrex.com or Evan Leake on Facebook.

More Stories

Skip to content