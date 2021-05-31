Memorial Day drivers seeing highest prices for holiday weekend since 2014

(NBC) — Memorial Day Weekend opened the flood gates for millions of Americans to hit the road, leading to a lot of drivers dealing with high prices at the gas pump.



According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas is just under $3.05.



This marks the highest price on record for Memorial Day weekend since 2014.



On the high end, a gallon of gas in California today sits at $4.20.



Tourists are being hit by sticker shock, especially one Florida tourist filling up his RV during a cross country trip.



"It threw me off a little bit. I was like, 'I'm just gonna put $30 or $40 in to make it to where it's cheaper.' But, I mean, we're from Tampa and our unleaded is $2.85, so it's a little bit of an adjustment, but you take it. I mean, gas is gas."