Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Alaska, shakes Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Alaska’s Talkeetna Mountains north of Anchorage on Sunday night and smaller tremors continued early Monday. The earthquake was felt from Homer to Fairbanks and was felt especially strongly in the Anchorage and Wasilla areas. Some people described items falling off shelves and many felt what they described as rolling motion. There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. The Alaska Earthquake Center reported the quake had a depth of about 27 miles. Its epicenter was about 100 miles northeast of Anchorage. A magnitude 4.6 aftershock struck at about 4:14 a.m. Monday and about a dozen small quakes rattled the area.