Local lawmakers say a deal is in place to keep the Byron Nuclear Plant open, but it hasn’t been brought to the house floor for a vote

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — The future Byron's Nuclear Plant is looking good according to local lawmakers, but nothing has gone to the floor in Springfield for a vote.

Exelon says it will close the plant by September if it doesn't receive more funding by the end of this legislative branch.

State Representatives Tom Demmer and Dave Vella say a deal to provide that funding was struck between the governor's office and Exelon this evening.

There are very few details about the funding at the time being between how much the state will loan Exelon, and how long that funding would keep the plant open.

Earlier on Monday, the governor's office and Exelon were gridlocked on projecting the price of energy coming from the plant so the state could figure out how much it would loan Exelon.

However, a deal won't matter if the house and senate don't pass the funding bill which currently has not made its way to the floor.

Both Demmer and Vella believe the proposal will get to the floor, the question is when. Demmer said in a text on Monday night that there won't be enough time to vote on the funding by midnight.

The legislative session is set to end on May 31, which Exelon said was the deadline to get the funding needed to keep the plant open, but legislators can extend the session if they choose.

In addition to Byron plant, the state still needs to pass a budget as of 11:15 p.m. on Monday.

Even with these two items not being voted on, lawmakers have still not announced an extended session at this time.