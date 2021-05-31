Hamas says Gaza calm depends on Israeli actions in Jerusalem

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A senior Hamas official says Israel must halt its “aggression” in both Gaza and Jerusalem if it wants calm following an 11-day war earlier this month. The official spoke after meeting with Egypt’s intelligence chief, who visited Gaza on a trip aimed at shoring up an informal cease-fire brokered by Cairo. Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war earlier this month that killed more than 250 people, mostly Palestinians, before an Egyptian-brokered truce halted the fighting. The war was triggered by protests and clashes in Jerusalem. The Israeli military meanwhile said troops shot a Palestinian who snuck into Israel from Gaza carrying a knife on Sunday.