Illinois Senate approves ‘shot and a beer’ promotion, cocktails-to-go extension

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Cheers! Illinois is one step closer to allowing people to get a shot and a beer. It’s possible thanks to a bill lawmakers hope will encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Senate approved an amendment to the hospitality pandemic recovery plan Sunday night. If signed by Gov. JB Pritzker, bars could voluntarily serve one drink of choice to anyone showing proof of vaccination.

The promotion would only last a month as that portion of the bill expires on July 11. This legislation also extends the popular cocktails-to-go law until 2024.

“It’s really important that we give our hospitality, small businesses, and independent businesses every lever we can to stay alive and to survive during this pandemic,” said Sen. Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago).

This proposal also allows bars and restaurants to sell single servings of wine for delivery. According to the bill, retailers may have the ability to pay their distributors for wine and other spirits with a credit card. Feigenholtz says that portion of the plan can help businesses have better options to manage cash flow during hard financial times.

The proposal passed out of the Senate with bipartisan support. It now heads to the governor’s desk for his signature of approval.