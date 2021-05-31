Illinois man working on sign dies after falling 60 feet

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (AP) — A 41-year-old man has died in a work-related fall in southwest Illinois. Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn says the man was working on a hotel sign in Pontoon Beach when he fell from a bucket lift that had broken from its support arm on Friday afternoon. The man was identified as Timothy M. Funk of Vandalia. Authorities are investigation what happened to the bucket lift. Funk was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Pontoon Beach is rough 13 miles from St. Louis.