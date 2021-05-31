“His one sacrifice saved many”: Stateline Vietnam War Veteran remembered for making the ultimate sacrifice

ROCKFORD (WREX) — James Owens learned how to fly at Rockford's Cottonwood Airport.

"Young lad, just from the area," says Veterans Memorial Hall Director Scott Lewandowski. "He served his country. He was a warrant officer and a pilot. It takes some smarts to be able to do that."

The Harlem High School graduate left behind a wife and two children to serve as a helicopter pilot for the US Army in the Vietnam War.

He used his expert flying skills to save four soldiers pinned down by enemy fire. Owens was out of ammunition, but used his helicopter as a target to draw the attention of the enemy and give his soldiers a chance to escape.

"His aircraft was riddled with bullet holes and he still went back," says Lewandowski. "He was going to get every last man out."

Owens survived and earned a Distinguished Flying Cross. But just weeks later, Owens again risked his life.

"He was rescuing some guys who were in a hot zone he was able to get many of them out but he wanted to go back again and again to rescue more guys. He was able to save at least a dozen or so men under fire."

This time, Owens didn't make it back. His helicopter was shot down just two kilometers from an airfield. He had just 43 days left of service before he was set to return home.

"His one sacrifice saved many," says Lewandowski. "I'm sure it's tough on his children and family. It's a noble thing. But I don't think anyone goes into thinking this is what they're going to do. They think they'll come back. Because of James, they did."