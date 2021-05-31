Down Under leaders minimize China spilt, urge virus probe

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The leaders of New Zealand and Australia have minimized their differences over China and urged more investigation into the origin of the coronavirus after their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year. The two leaders also indicated an Australian-born mass murderer would remain imprisoned in New Zealand. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern, in the tourist resort of Queenstown. Morrison was the first major world leader to visit New Zealand since both countries shut their borders last year to keep out the virus.