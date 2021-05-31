Cubs place RHP Williams on IL, recall Stewart to start

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed right-hander Trevor Williams on the 10-day injured list, adding another name to their long list of injured players. Williams was scheduled to start Monday against San Diego, but he had an appendectomy Sunday. Kohl Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take Williams’ turn against the Padres. Despite a rash of injuries, the Cubs won 12 of 16 heading into the series with San Diego. Williams, Jason Heyward, Jake Marisnick, Nico Hoerner, Matt Duffy, Alec Mills and Justin Steele have gone on the IL since May 10.