Byron Fire Fighters Association host first Kick Off Annual Summer Carnival to raise funds for the community

BYRON (WREX) — The Byron Fire Fighters Association kicked off a new event focused on fun and fundraising.

It hosted the first ever Kick Off Annual Summer Carnival on Sunday.

The association created the event last year as a way to raise money for things like Christmas gifts or defibrillators for churches in the area. But because of the pandemic, the association wasn't able to host the event last year which is why it says it's grateful to see people out this year.

"It's great seeing the kids out here having fun, grown ups, little kids riding the rides, stopping by saying 'Hi' in the fire house," said Byron Fire Fighters Association Deputy Chief Andy Politsch. "You know taking a look around, and it's just great to see people out again and having fun and enjoying the beautiful weather."

The money will also help provide scholarships to students in the area.