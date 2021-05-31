Bicyclist killed in US 20 crash Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois State Police said a bicyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on US 20 in Rockford.

ISP said the bicyclist, a 57-year-old man, was riding on the right shoulder of the highway, when a car swerved to avoid hitting the bicyclist. The front passenger side hit the man, according to ISP.

The bicyclist, who is from Bellwood, was taken to the hospital where he died. His name will not be released until family is notified.

At approximately 3:49 p.m., all eastbound lanes at 11th Street and US 20

eastbound from IL 251 northbound were closed for the traffic crash

investigation. At approximately 7:03 p.m., all lanes were reopened.