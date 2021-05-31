Skip to Content

Bicyclist killed in US 20 crash Sunday

4:08 pm Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois State Police said a bicyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on US 20 in Rockford.

ISP said the bicyclist, a 57-year-old man, was riding on the right shoulder of the highway, when a car swerved to avoid hitting the bicyclist. The front passenger side hit the man, according to ISP.

The bicyclist, who is from Bellwood, was taken to the hospital where he died. His name will not be released until family is notified.

At approximately 3:49 p.m., all eastbound lanes at 11th Street and US 20
eastbound from IL 251 northbound were closed for the traffic crash
investigation. At approximately 7:03 p.m., all lanes were reopened.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

More Stories

Skip to content