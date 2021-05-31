Auburn wins NIC-10 tennis championship

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After having the NIC-10 conference tournament pushed back to Monday, Auburn outlasted the field to win the conference championship. The Knights held off Hononegah in the team standings to win it.

Auburn's Chris Park won the singles title in a hard-fought match with Hononegah's Thomas Ptacin. After taking the 1st set, 6-1, Park had to fend off a tough challenge in the 2nd set from Ptacin. Park ended up taking the 2nd set in a tiebreak, 7-6 (4), to win the championship. Ptacin built an early lead in the 2nd set, but Park stormed back to take the lead. Ptacin never relented, forcing a tiebreak and the two battled back and forth until Park claimed the victory.

"It was tiring, you know," Park said of the all-day tournament. "They put on 57 matches out today. Lots of waiting. Lots of staying focused, getting ready for the next match. It was lots of focus."

Auburn's top doubles team of Sharankumar Kamaraj and Drew Licari beat Hononegah's Brendon Wang and Brandon McAllister, 6-2, 6-0, in the doubles final.

Teams are now gearing up for Sectionals later this week, as those are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.