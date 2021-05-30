Winona man arrested after overnight standoff with police

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Winona man was arrested after an alleged domestic assault and overnight standoff with police. Police say the 41-year-old man barricaded himself inside a Winona residence Saturday night and set parts of the home on fire and threatened officers. He was arrested about 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the suspect is facing charges of false imprisonment, making terroristic threats, domestic assault by strangulation and violating a domestic abuse no contact order