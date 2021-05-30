West Africa leaders suspend Mali from region bloc over coup

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — West African leaders have suspended Mali from their regional bloc over what they say amounted to a coup last week. The decision came Sunday at an emergency meeting of the heads of state Leaders of member nations in the Economic Community of West African States. The leaders also are demanding that a new transitional civilian government be installed to lead Male to elections planned for next February. The leaders say the political crisis in Mali threatens to worsen insecurity in the region. The Malian army colonel who led a military coup last August set off the new crisis by deposing the transitional president and prime minister last week.