Top 5 Plays of the Week – Harlem softball completes perfect NIC-10 record

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As regionals approach for area teams, the competition heats up. This past week athletes brought us some great plays, that brought us our Top 5.

5. Honoengah soccer goalie Paige Taborski makes a big save against Boylan.

4. Hononegah's Gabe Roessler hits a homer against Belvidere North.

3. Winnebago's slugger Sam Rummel powers up and homers to center.

2. Hononegah's Bre Culver scores the lone goal of the game to propel the Lady Indians 1-0 over Boylan.

1. Harlem softball captures an undefeated record in the NIC-10, behind Makayla Howard's big double and Cheyenne Nietz's thirteen strikeouts.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

