Swiss motorcyclist Dupasquier dies following Moto3 crash

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Swiss motorcycle rider Jason Dupasquier has died following a crash during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix. The Careggi Hospital in Florence where he was being treated made the announcement on Sunday. He was 19. Dupasquier was involved in an accident with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba toward the end of Saturday’s session. Dupasquier appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Sasaki. A visibly shocked Alcoba later said that he thought he had also gone over the Swiss rider’s legs. He was treated on the track for approximately 30 minutes before a helicopter landed and airlifted him to a hospital in Florence.