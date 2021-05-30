One woman dies after getting hit by a car in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say one woman is dead following a crash late Saturday night.

Police say the crash happened around 11:00 p.m. last night near the intersection of 11th Street and Reed Street when a car hit a 30-year-old woman who later died from her injuries.

Rockford Police did not say what lead to the crash or if any charges have been issued in relation to the crash.

RPD did say in a Twitter post that more details will come when more information is available.