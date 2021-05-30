Skip to Content

One woman dies after getting hit by a car in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say one woman is dead following a crash late Saturday night.

Police say the crash happened around 11:00 p.m. last night near the intersection of 11th Street and Reed Street when a car hit a 30-year-old woman who later died from her injuries.

Rockford Police did not say what lead to the crash or if any charges have been issued in relation to the crash.

RPD did say in a Twitter post that more details will come when more information is available.

William Ingalls

William Ingalls is the weekend reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford and went to high school at Christian Life.

