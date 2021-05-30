One person fighting for their life after getting stabbed early Sunday morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police say one person suffered life threatening injuries after getting stabbed early Sunday morning.

Police said in a Twitter post around midnight that the stabbing took place in the 4800 block of Linden Road, and blocked off one entrance to Great Oaks Apartments during the investigation.

RPD told WREX that one person suffered life threatening injuries from the stabbing and is in "stable but critical condition."

Police say that the incident is an active criminal investigation and that no other details are currently available.